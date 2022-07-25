IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 103,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.