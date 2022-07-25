IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 103,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.
KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
