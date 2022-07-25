IRON Financial LLC Invests $430,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
AES Stock Performance
AES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 57,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.