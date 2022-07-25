IRON Financial LLC Invests $430,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 57,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

