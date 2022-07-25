IRON Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.56. 5,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,516. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

