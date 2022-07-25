IRON Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

