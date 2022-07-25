IRON Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $15.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,322. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

