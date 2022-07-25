IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.63.

IQV stock opened at $221.74 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average of $224.75.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

