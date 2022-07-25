Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 373734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $495.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Invitae by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

