Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boralex (TSE: BLX):

7/21/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

7/11/2022 – Boralex was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/11/2022 – Boralex was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Boralex was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.66. 35,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,089. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$44.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

