Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 730,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 699,376 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,767,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,041,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,983,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,061,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,063. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

