Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF makes up about 1.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSDE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $26.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.