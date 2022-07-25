Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Intuit stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,925. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.81 and a 200 day moving average of $452.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

