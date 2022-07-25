Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 1,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $579.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

