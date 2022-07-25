Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.97. 8,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

