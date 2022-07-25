Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$227.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $138.89 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

