Insider Selling: One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $39,800.20 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OSS opened at $3.93 on Monday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.56.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

