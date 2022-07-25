Insider Selling: DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Insider Sells £103,200.96 in Stock

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($123,372.34).

DWF Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. DWF Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56). The firm has a market cap of £309.09 million and a P/E ratio of -19.39.

DWF Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DWF Group

DWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.91) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

