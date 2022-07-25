Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Acquires 42,866 Shares of Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy purchased 42,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,003.10 ($17,935.56).

Paul McGreevy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Paul McGreevy acquired 138,571 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £48,499.85 ($57,979.50).

On Monday, May 30th, Paul McGreevy bought 148,868 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,615.12 ($60,508.21).

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

VLG opened at GBX 37 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.99. Venture Life Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £46.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Featured Articles

