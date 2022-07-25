Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 12,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 379,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $751.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

