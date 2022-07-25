Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 342,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,796,721 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

