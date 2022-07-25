IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 12531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.