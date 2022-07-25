IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $213,061.17 and $20,682.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.