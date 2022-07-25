IFG Advisory LLC Sells 173 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $336.36 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

