IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,483 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

