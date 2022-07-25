Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Idle has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $9,399.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.
Idle Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,044,220 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.
Buying and Selling Idle
