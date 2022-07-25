Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Idle has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $9,399.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,044,220 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

