Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $510.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

