Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 604,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 122.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 141.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 327,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,915,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

