Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

