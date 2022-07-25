Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 13,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,283. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

