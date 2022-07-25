Hourglass Capital LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $181.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

