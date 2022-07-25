Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $31.29. 221,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,351,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

