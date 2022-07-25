Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.0 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 104,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,822. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

