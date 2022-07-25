Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 16,525 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 77,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,582. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.