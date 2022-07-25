Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,472. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.