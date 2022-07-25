Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. 46,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.