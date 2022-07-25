Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. 62,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

