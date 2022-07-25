Hord Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $800,342.32 and $535,339.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,358 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
