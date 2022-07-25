Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $259.01 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

