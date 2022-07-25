Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

