Hive Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $247.84 million and $158.76 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 442,701,015 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

