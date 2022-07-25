HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.51. 2,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

