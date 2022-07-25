HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.53 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

