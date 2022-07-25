HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $193.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

