HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW opened at $136.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

