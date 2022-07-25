HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.