HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

