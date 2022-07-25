HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,062 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

