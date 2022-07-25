Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.24% of Heritage Financial worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 351,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $891.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

