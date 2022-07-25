Head-To-Head Review: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) versus Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 5.96 -$46.36 million N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $19.82 billion 3.97 $3.14 billion $6.63 23.66

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11% Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.36% 31.24% 10.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hagerty and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.2% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hagerty and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 3 6 0 2.36

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $177.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Hagerty.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Hagerty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty



Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies



Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

