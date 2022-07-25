HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $249.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.23.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $199.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.83.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

