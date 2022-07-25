HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after buying an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.88. 43,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

